Business Reporter: Can small and medium-sized marketing agencies take on bigger players?
How all-in-one platforms can enable SMEs to become more competitiveLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Itzik Levy, CEO of vcita explains how marketing companies should optimise the use of their resources in order to stay ahead of the game in a fiercely competitive market.
Considering that there are 25,000 marketing companies only in the UK, it’s a tough challenge for all of them to stand out and ensure their long-term success. Given the diversity and abundance of marketing solutions, clients often pick and choose between offerings and providers without committing themselves. Although acquiring a new client costs five times more than making one loyal, marketing companies still prioritise expanding their customer base rather than consolidating it.
Statistics, however, show that offering a comprehensive marketing solution can considerably increase stickiness. Microbusinesses and SMEs, for example, often see marketing as a cost-centre and are happy to be liberated from its burden by opting for full-package offerings.
To cater to their needs, marketing companies may feel the pressure to provide solutions that cover all the aspects of marketing such as online booking, CRM, invoicing and email marketing. If, however, a marketing agency doesn’t have all the resources it takes to appeal to clients with a full range of services, it doesn’t have to give up on the full-package strategy either. For them, forming a partnership with an all-in-one platform such as vcita is the path to becoming a comprehensive provider, while being able to focus on customer loyalty programmes and upselling rather than the uphill struggle of scouting for new clientele.
