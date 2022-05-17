ICARO™ and EdiCase Launch Content Partnership

Brazilian Content Leader to Be Distributed to More than 50M Subscribers Under Contract

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading AI-Powered Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector company providing advanced AI-driven digital media technology, today announced a partnership with Brazilian content creator EdiCase. The EdiCase Portal is part of EdiCase Publicações, one of the largest publishers of print and digital magazines in Brazil, with a wide range of subjects and audiences. EdiCase premium content will now be available to a wider Brazilian audience, where ICARO has more than 50 million addressable telecom subscribers under contract.

EdiCase specializes in both timeless evergreen and more day-to-day immediate content, producing work in the areas of Astrology, Beauty, Cooking, Entertainment, Culture, Home Improvement, Education, Entrepreneurship, Pets and Health & Wellness. The partnership with ICARO is part of an ongoing expansion project of the Edicase Portal, according to Joaquim Carqueijó, CEO and Publisher of EdiCase Publicações.

"This recognition of the serious and dedicated work of our editorial team and our high quality of content by ICARO is very welcome,” stated Carqueijó. “On the one hand we focus on a variety of subjects and trends of the moment with a constant concern for the quality of our daily production, while on the other side we’re aware of the importance of evergreen content. It is increasingly evident that this combination of content types and formats is most relevant in the organic audience growth and in the monetization,” Carqueijó finished.

“We’re delighted to be joining forces with content leader EdiCase Publicações and excited to work together to bridge the gap between traditional media and current content,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “To an audience greater than 50M target viewers, ICARO media partners can have confidence that they will be receiving high-quality, refined and engaging content from EdiCase.”

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About EdiCase

The EdiCase Portal is part of EdiCase Publicações, one of the largest publishers of print and digital magazines in Brazil, with a wide diversity of segments. The Portal brings the same identity and variety to the online world. It offers more than a hundred new original premium pieces of content per week, driving engagement and revenues for both the EdiCase Portal and its partners. For more information, please visit https://portaledicase.com.



Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.