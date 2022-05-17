Accelerating – A Race to Net Zero – What’s on the Agenda at Davos this Year?
A Curated Exclusive Invite-Only World Class Panel Comes Together and Commits to the Climate Agenda.
Looking forward to being part of Green Solutions at Davos”DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerating – A Race to Net Zero – What’s on the Agenda at Davos this Year? Furthering a Just Transition for a Green & Regenerative Economy
— Nisaa Jetha
Amidst the energy crisis and a race to net-zero, the dress rehearsal is done and the world is looking for tangible climate solutions to catalyse the next affordable net-zero. The Green Accelerator comes to Davos at an invite-only side event to the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos on 25th May 2022.
Curated and geared up in advance to COP27 in Egypt this year, the panel will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
Timely, and a follow-up from the recent Glasgow discussions at COP26, the first panel hosts selected impact investors and industry leaders focused on leading the energy transition, such as, Kerry Adler --- a visionary serving as SkyPower’s global President and CEO who helped propel SkyPower since inception; now, one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies focused on large-scale solar generation in over 35 countries and four continents.
A focus on emerging market impact investors also come to the stage such as Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, moderated by Michael Stirling, Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners.
Followed by one of the world’s authorities on planetary boundaries, Professor Johan Rockstrom, an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, will lead the second panel on climate solutions and the role technology has in safeguarding our planet. Moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha, a leading professional across brands and the investment management space, specialising in ESG, Impact and Climate Resilience & Mitigation furthering catalytic sustainable solutions. Commenting on the event, Nisaa Jetha mentions:
“Forums like Davos are key to catalysing and delivering on the SDGs. A key focus during my time at COP26 was understanding how emerging markets can further Agenda 2030. I started to build around a term I used “climate leapfrogging” which in the environmental space outlines how emerging and developing nations can leapfrog to modern, clean technologies which is an integral part of climate resilience, mitigation and capacity building. It also informs that some of the brightest and biggest solutions may have the opportunity to come from emerging markets as we see with the case studies around mobile banking. Looking forward to being part of Green Solutions at the Green Accelerator in Davos.”
Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
The Founder of In-Events hosting the event, Zdenka E. Rezacova remarks,
“I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions. The event provides a platform for climate start-ups to present, connect with investors, and more broadly, I hope it inspires and support positive climate action.”
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.
End of Release
About In-Events
In-Events is an exclusive boutique C-Suite-only events firm that curates an array of high-level invite-only events to further social causes specifically around promoting environmental justice and sustainable solutions. Founded by Zdenka E. Rezacova who has furthered a voice through her platform for global business leaders, academic institutions, investors, and thought leaders alongside some of the leading influencers of our time to connect and drive forward environmental innovation, climate action, and catalyse discussions to further the transition to a green economy.
Zdenka E. Rezacova
In Events
+30 694 310 5811
email us here