LTE Medical Solutions is making strides in South African Tuberculosis case finding project

NDOH Containerized TB Screening Clinics NDOH Containerized TB Screening Clinics NDOH Staff member deploying X-Ray arm to take chest X-Ray

LTE delivered 15 containerized Digital X-Ray container clinics, equipped with TB screening software, to various sites across South Africa.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuberculosis is one of the most devastating infectious diseases in the world. In 2020 an estimated 1.5 million people died from TB including 214 000 people with HIV. TB is the leading killer of people with HIV and a major cause of death related to antimicrobial resistance. Reduced access to TB diagnosis and treatment has resulted in an increase in TB deaths. TB is curable and preventable. About 85% of people who develop TB disease can be successfully treated with a 6-month drug regimen. We can end preventable deaths by ensuring early access to screening and treatment.

The End TB Strategy targets set for 2030 and 2035 cannot be met without intensified research and innovation. LTE in in partnership with Lynx-HCF and Qure.ai have developed a total integrated TB Careplan solution, improving throughput by allowing healthcare workers to screen individuals faster and more accurately.

The South African National Department of Health (NDoH) and Sub-recipients (Aquity Innovations, TBHIVCare, and Isibani Development Partners) in partnership with the Global Fund appointed LTE to provide hardware and software solutions for an active TB case finding project to screen 620,000 people across South Africa.

LTE offers a total solution, from hardware (mobile healthcare facilities), software (Lynx-HCF), CAD (Qure.ai), and clinical resources to manage patient workflow, capturing clinical data with dynamic real-time reporting to the NDoH.

LTE delivered 15 containerized Digital X-Ray Clinics to various sites across South Africa. These units consist of state-of-the-art Digital X-Ray Systems including operator room and integrated power systems, which allow for off-the-grid operations in rural communities with poor infrastructure, supporting operations in nonurban environments.

Lynx-HCF, a comprehensive cloud-based software solution, captures the patient’s data provided through questionnaires as well as the radiology images (DICOM) into the Electronic Medical Record (EMR), providing a full overview of the patient’s history, symptoms, X-Ray, and sputum results. The software is integrated with the CAD (Qure.ai) and results are automatically imported into the EMR.

Comprehensive dynamic reports and statistical analysis are provided to the NDoH as information is digitally captured. These reports can be customized to our client’s specifications.

“We are proud to be a part of this life-affirming initiative, and we strive to continually develop creative and efficient solutions to adapt and grow in these challenging environments.”- Dr. Gerhard Ferreira, CEO, and founder of LTE Medical Solutions.

For more information on LTE Medical Solutions and their continued involvement in the fight against TB visit; www.lte-ms.com

LTE and Lynx-HCF Tuberculosis Careplan Walkthrough