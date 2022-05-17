Cambridge Pixel Deploys RadarWatch in South China Sea Port to Support Region’s Growth

Kuantan Sea Port, where Cambridge Pixel's solutions have been installed for improvements RadarWatch is a lightweight maritime security and coastal surveillance solution, providing capabilities such as electronic chart display and flexible alarm logic. SPx Camera Manager is a self-contained, multi-function application that serves as a bridge between video cameras and display applications.

Cambridge Pixel’s modular technologies are used to modernise and extend facilities at Sea Port.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a collaborative effort between Cambridge Pixel (www.cambridgepixel.com), Tritek and Tanahair Technologies, a set of upgrades to an existing coastal surveillance system were carried out at a key sea port in the South China Sea. Cambridge Pixel’s RadarWatch coastal surveillance solution for small port and harbour security applications was chosen for the Port upgrade.

Tritek Power & Automation Pte Ltd (www.tritek-automation.com) – a provider of turnkey power, automation, retrofit and upgrade solutions, and Tanahair Technologies - a provider of solutions to the defence and maritime sectors in Malaysia, implemented the upgrade. Using Cambridge Pixel’s RadarWatch coastal surveillance system, the upgrade included a new radar system, VHF recorder, and VTMIS software.

RadarWatch accepts open data formats such as ASTERIX and NMEA-0183 and works with other Cambridge Pixel software applications, including SPx Fusion, SPx Camera Manager and SPx Radar Data Recorder. This modular design makes it an ideal choice for systems integrators to design and build a complete solution that best fits their needs.

The project was successfully executed and commissioned in 2020 despite COVID-19, with Cambridge Pixel’s engineers providing remote support and training. Mr Sahrin Hassan of Tritek, said: “Cambridge Pixel’s capabilities enabled an extremely capable and cost effective solution that exceeded the customer’s requirements.”

Cambridge Pixel’s Managing Director David Johnson added: “We are delighted to be able to help Tanahair succeed with this important project. We work with a range of companies in more than 55 countries worldwide, and our experience of supporting and training customers remotely was most helpful in this project.”

Cambridge Pixel's radar technologies are used in commercial shipping, security, naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its solutions are trusted by companies such as BAE Systems, National Coastwatch Stations, Maris, Klein Marine, Frontier Electronic Systems, Hanwha Systems, Lockheed Martin, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Saab Sensis and many others.