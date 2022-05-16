Senate Resolution 293 Printer's Number 1648

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - WHEREAS, Postpartum depression symptoms may include a

depressed mood or severe mood swings, excessive crying,

difficulty bonding with the baby, withdrawing from family and

friends and loss of appetite or eating much more than usual; and

WHEREAS, The inability to sleep or sleeping too much,

overwhelming fatigue or loss of energy and reduced interest and

pleasure in activities are other symptoms associated with the

condition; and

WHEREAS, Intense irritability and anger, fear of not being a

good mother, feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or

inadequacy, diminished ability to think clearly, concentrate or

make decisions, severe anxiety and panic attacks, thoughts of

harming oneself or the baby and recurrent thoughts of death or

suicide also characterize the condition; and

WHEREAS, Research by the American Psychological Association

indicates that 15% of new mothers suffer from postpartum

depression, meaning that in Pennsylvania approximately 20,000

babies and their mothers are annually affected by this illness;

and

WHEREAS, Many women do not seek professional treatment

because of the stigma associated with postpartum depression or

the embarrassment of admitting that they are experiencing

symptoms; and

WHEREAS, Nationwide, approximately only 50% of new mothers

are screened for depression and even fewer receive treatment

following a positive screen; and

WHEREAS, When left untreated, postpartum depression may last

for several months or longer; and

WHEREAS, Postpartum depression is not a character flaw or a

sign of weakness, and prompt treatment can help a woman manage

20220SR0293PN1648 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30