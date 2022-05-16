Senate Resolution 293 Printer's Number 1648
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - WHEREAS, Postpartum depression symptoms may include a
depressed mood or severe mood swings, excessive crying,
difficulty bonding with the baby, withdrawing from family and
friends and loss of appetite or eating much more than usual; and
WHEREAS, The inability to sleep or sleeping too much,
overwhelming fatigue or loss of energy and reduced interest and
pleasure in activities are other symptoms associated with the
condition; and
WHEREAS, Intense irritability and anger, fear of not being a
good mother, feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or
inadequacy, diminished ability to think clearly, concentrate or
make decisions, severe anxiety and panic attacks, thoughts of
harming oneself or the baby and recurrent thoughts of death or
suicide also characterize the condition; and
WHEREAS, Research by the American Psychological Association
indicates that 15% of new mothers suffer from postpartum
depression, meaning that in Pennsylvania approximately 20,000
babies and their mothers are annually affected by this illness;
and
WHEREAS, Many women do not seek professional treatment
because of the stigma associated with postpartum depression or
the embarrassment of admitting that they are experiencing
symptoms; and
WHEREAS, Nationwide, approximately only 50% of new mothers
are screened for depression and even fewer receive treatment
following a positive screen; and
WHEREAS, When left untreated, postpartum depression may last
for several months or longer; and
WHEREAS, Postpartum depression is not a character flaw or a
sign of weakness, and prompt treatment can help a woman manage
