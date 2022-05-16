Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1647

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - (13) Neonatal abstinence syndrome.

(14) Any other serious congenital or acquired condition.

"Licensed milk bank." A milk bank licensed in this

Commonwealth under the act of February 12, 2020 (P.L.13, No.7),

known as the Keystone Mother's Milk Bank Act.

"Necrotizing enterocolitis" or "NEC." A life-threatening

condition that most often occurs in a premature infant, but also

occurs in a term infant or near term infant, and that causes

intestinal inflammation characterized by variable injury or

damage to the intestinal tract resulting in the potential death

of intestinal tissue.

"Neonatal abstinence syndrome" or "NAS." A withdrawal

syndrome of an infant that occurs when an infant is born after

exposure to drugs, including opioids in utero, and that is

associated with multiple side effects, including tremors,

vomiting, poor feeding, poor weight gain and high-pitched

crying, which may lead to increased length of hospital stays and

additional health care costs depending on severity.

"Outpatient infant." An infant who is younger than 12 months

of age based on the infant's corrected gestational age, who is

receiving care in an outpatient setting where pasteurized donor

human milk has been determined to be medically necessary and who

exhibits any of the following health conditions:

(1) A congenital or acquired gastrointestinal condition

with long-term feeding or malabsorption complications.

(2) Congenital heart disease requiring surgery in the

first year of life.

(3) Has had or will have an organ or bone marrow

transplant.

(4) A history of sepsis.

20220SB1202PN1647 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30