Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1647
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - (13) Neonatal abstinence syndrome.
(14) Any other serious congenital or acquired condition.
"Licensed milk bank." A milk bank licensed in this
Commonwealth under the act of February 12, 2020 (P.L.13, No.7),
known as the Keystone Mother's Milk Bank Act.
"Necrotizing enterocolitis" or "NEC." A life-threatening
condition that most often occurs in a premature infant, but also
occurs in a term infant or near term infant, and that causes
intestinal inflammation characterized by variable injury or
damage to the intestinal tract resulting in the potential death
of intestinal tissue.
"Neonatal abstinence syndrome" or "NAS." A withdrawal
syndrome of an infant that occurs when an infant is born after
exposure to drugs, including opioids in utero, and that is
associated with multiple side effects, including tremors,
vomiting, poor feeding, poor weight gain and high-pitched
crying, which may lead to increased length of hospital stays and
additional health care costs depending on severity.
"Outpatient infant." An infant who is younger than 12 months
of age based on the infant's corrected gestational age, who is
receiving care in an outpatient setting where pasteurized donor
human milk has been determined to be medically necessary and who
exhibits any of the following health conditions:
(1) A congenital or acquired gastrointestinal condition
with long-term feeding or malabsorption complications.
(2) Congenital heart disease requiring surgery in the
first year of life.
(3) Has had or will have an organ or bone marrow
transplant.
(4) A history of sepsis.
20220SB1202PN1647 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30