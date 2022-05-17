Homicide: Unit Block of P Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the Unit block of P Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:53 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC FEMS members transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Ebony Morgan, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

