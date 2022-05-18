Cloudbric launches a Free VPN service - Cloudbric VPN

A Free VPN service - Cloudbric VPN

Cloudbric has launched a Free VPN service - 'Cloudbric VPN', a high-performance cloud-based VPN service for a secure Internet connection.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric, a security company that specializes in cloud security platforms, has launched a free VPN (Virtual Private Network) service called Cloudbric VPN, which strengthens security and user convenience for a secure internet connection.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a technology that provides the user with a safe connection as if it is a private network connected by a personal circuit while using a public network such as the Internet. By creating encrypted tunnels to protect data and concealing network usage information such as addresses, it enables users to use the Internet safely even in a less secure environment such as public Wi-Fi.

Cloudbric VPN offers not only the fastest speeds but also secure connection services based on specialized security algorithms, utilizing specially selected high-performance cloud infrastructure. Cloudbric VPN acts as a protective shield for users, which not only makes them anonymous but also blocks others from knowing their location and online activities.

In the future, Cloudbric will update our asset management app 'Cryptobric 3.0' with new functionality including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) services, and analysis and blocking of the harmful sites.

CEO of Cloudbric, Tae-joon Jeong said, "With the Cloudbric VPN that we will be introducing this time, we pursued not only advanced security but also high performance and user convenience.” "We will contribute to revitalizing a safer and more convenient Internet ecosystem through this VPN service.”