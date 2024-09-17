Penta Security’s Cloudbric Managed Rules - API Protection Validated for Top-Tier Performance

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cyber security company and provider of web application security in the Asia-Pacific region, announced that Penta Security’s latest Cloudbric Managed Rules, API Protection, showed outstanding performance in the comparative test audited by The Tolly Group.

The Tolly Group is an independent 3rd-party IT testing, validation, and analysis organization, renowned for its global standards and credibility in testing various network equipment and IT solutions.

According to the report published by The Tolly Group on September 13th 2024, Cloudbric Managed Rules for AWS WAF-API Protection, along with two other API security-related managed rule groups, were tested against a total of 1,081 attack payloads categorized under “OWASP Top 10 API Security Risk.” The purpose of the test was to compare the performance of the managed rule groups by measuring their detection rates, under the supervision of Kevin Tolly, Founder of The Tolly Group. Cloudbric Managed Rules for AWS WAF - API Protection demonstrated a 97.31% detection rate, proving its outstanding, top-tier performance.

Kevin Tolly said, “API Security has been a major focus for many cybersecurity vendors in recent years. To respond to ever-evolving cyber attacks, it is important to stay consistent with the current cybersecurity trends.” He added, “The detection rate of Cloudbric Managed Rules for AWS WAF - API Security shows that Penta Security is well-prepared to respond to the attacks of OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks, and that the company pays close attention to users’ needs and convenience, providing a solid security solution for those without security expertise.”

Penta Security currently provides six types of Cloudbric Managed Rules on the AWS Marketplace, each specializing in a specific area of security, all of which have passed the Foundational Technical Review (FTR) by AWS, validating their performance and functionality. In addition to the Cloudbric Managed Rules, Penta Security offers Cloudbric WMS (WAF Managed Service), an AWS WAF managed service enhances the efficiency and security of AWS WAF by providing optimized WAF security rules in accordance with the unique environment of the user. Cloudbric WMS is also scheduled to launch as a subscription-based SaaS model of Cloudbric WMS on AWS Marketplace by the end of this year.

About Penta Security

A Global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of experience in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by research companies such as Gartner and Frost & Sullivan. Penta Security’s web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Asia-Pacific region since 2016. Recently, Penta Security has gained a growing presence in Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.

