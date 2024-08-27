Penta Security Launches a New Managed Rule Group, API Protection

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cyber security company and provider of web application security in the Asia-Pacific region, has launched a new managed rule group, Cloudbric Managed Rules for AWS WAF – API Protection (API Protection), on August 23th.

API Protection is designed based on the security rules of WAPPLES, Penta Security’s Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) solution, and managed rule groups that were validated by a third-party IT solutions comparative testing firm to have a top-tier detection rate. API Protection provides security by establishing a proactive defense system against the OWASP API Security Top 10 Risks.

Taejoon Jung, director of the Planning Division at Penta Security stated, “It is already well known that WAAP is the safest cyber security model for any type of businesses, but implementing WAAP may require a heavy investment of resources. However, with the launch of API Protection, businesses of all sizes, from enterprises to SMBs and even Startups, can now combine Cloudbric Managed Rules with AWS WAF to quickly and easily establish a WAAP model. “

Recently, Penta Security was invited by AWS to join the AWS Activate Program as a provider partner. Through AWS Activate, the Startup customers currently using the services of Penta Security can receive support in establishing AWS-based businesses.

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections,Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 16 consecutive years since 2008 and has dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region since 2016. Penta Security has also gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnerships, email globalbiz@pentasecurity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.