Penta Security Enhances Asian Market Presence through Strategic Partnership with Version 2 Digital

Peanta Security agreed its strategic partnership with Version 2 Digital. This aims to strengthen Penta Security's presence in the Asian market.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading global provider of web, data, and IoT security solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Version 2 Digital, a dynamic IT company based in Hong Kong. This partnership aims to strengthen Penta Security's presence in the Asian market by leveraging Version 2’s extensive sales network to distribute WAPPLES, Penta Security's Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) solution, across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Carlos Cheng, Founder and Managing Director of Version 2 Digital, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are honored to collaborate with Penta Security, a leader in cybersecurity. This partnership will enable us to bring advanced security solutions to our diverse client base, helping them safeguard their digital assets against the increasing threats in the cyber landscape.”

Ian Choi, Head of Global Business at Penta Security, added, “Partnering with Version 2 allows us to leverage their extensive network and expertise in the IT industry. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled security solutions and services to businesses and consumers across these regions. We look forward to continuous collaboration to generate synergies not only in the security industry but also in the encryption business sector.”

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 16 consecutive years since 2009 and has dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region since 2016. Penta Security has also gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnerships, email globalbiz@pentasecurity.com.

About Version 2 Digital

Version 2 Digital is one of Asia’s most dynamic IT companies, specializing in the development and distribution of IT products for Internet and IP-based networks. With a broad network of channels, resellers, and partnership companies, Version 2 offers highly acclaimed products and services to a wide range of customers, including Global 1000 enterprises, regional listed companies, public utilities, governments, SMEs, and consumers across Asia. For more information, visit www.version-2.com.