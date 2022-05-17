VideoProc Hosts Pet Video Contest and Offers $200 Paypal Cash for Winner

Online Pet Video Contest from VideoProc

VideoProc Team invites pet owners and animal lovers to enter the new pet video contest and offers $200 cash and different prizes for winners.

You can participate in the contest and have a chance to win a real prize as long as you have taken a video of dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds, rabbits, or any other animals.” — You can polish your pet video with VideoProc Converter or VideoProc Vlogger

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software, a leading software developer company in the multimedia software industry, is running an online pet video contest for the first time. It invites pet owners and lovers who have taken videos on the theme of pets or animals to take part in the competition and offers $200 cash and different prizes for winners. The contest is valid from today through June 30, 2022, at 11:59 pm EDT: https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/contest-pet-video.htm

"This is the first time we host such an interesting and low-barrier campaign. We encourage you to share your videos of adorable pets and get more views. You can participate in the contest and have a chance to win a real prize as long as you have taken a video of everyday activities, funny moments, or wired behaviors of dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds, rabbits, or any other animals. The videos can be recorded by your mobile phone, security camera, and HD camcorder," says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc. "After you upload the original video of your cute animal to YouTube, we'll select ten winners based on the number of Likes on our activity page and draw one more lucky winner at random."

How to Participate in the Pet Video Contest:

1. Prepare a pet/animal-themed video that was shot by yourself.

2. Edit or improve the video with VideoProc Vlogger or VideoProc Converter if necessary.

3. Upload the video to YouTube and choose Public under “Visibility” with the hashtag #createwithvideoproc.

4. Submit your video link and email address and click the “Submit to win” button on the contest page.

5. The video will be displayed on the same contest page to get public attention if approved by VideoProc Team.

6. Just wait for the announcement of the winners' list after June 30.

Prizes for 11 final winners:

Grand Prize: $200 PayPal cash x 1

Second Prize: $33.99 Petcube Cam x 4

Third Prize: $20 Amazon Gift Card x 5

Lucky Prize: $50 PayPal cash x 1

"To get more likes and increase the chances of winning prizes, you can process and polish your pet videos with either of our software products for free. Both VideoProc Converter and VideoProc Vlogger are beginner-friendly." Angie offered the tips.

Make an Engaging Pet Video Using VideoProc Vlogger

VideoProc Vlogger is a free video editing software for Windows and Mac. It can help make simple and advanced edits, including cropping, adding background music, sounds, text, and watermark, correcting the color, and changing speed flexibly. Participants can make slideshows, fake camera movements, pan & zoom, apply color filters, add voiceover, make a split-screen effect, or change the background through the green screen technique.

Make Quick or Rough Edits Using VideoProc Converter

VideoProc Converter is the flag software product of Digiarty Software. It is a GPU-accelerated video processing software offering a one-stop service for converting, resizing, quick editing, batch downloads, and high-quality recording. The conversion and compressing features make the pet videos friendly to YouTube in codecs, resolutions, aspect ratios, and file size. The quick-edit toolbar helps cut, merge, crop, rotate, flip, stabilize, and de-fisheye the videos.

The free license code of VideoProc Converter is available for all participants.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com.

