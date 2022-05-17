3 BR/1.5 BA Home on .26 +/- Acre Lot in the Town of Orange, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the auction of a 3 BR/1.5 BA home on a .26 +/- acre town lot with a walk-out basement 1 mile or less from elementary, middle & high schools.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 BR/1.5 BA home on a .26 +/- acre town lot with a walk-out basement 1 mile or less from elementary, middle & high schools on Wednesday, May 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This property has potential as a primary residence or investment,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs. Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!!”
“The property is conveniently located in the Town of Orange and only .1 mile from Berry Hill Rd. (Rt. 20), .6 mile from downtown Orange and 1 mile or less from Orange ES, Prospect Heights MS & Orange County HS,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, May 25 at 12:30PM -- 285 Caroline St., Orange, VA 22960
Solid 3 BR/1.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on .26 +/- acre lot in the Town of Orange, VA
• This homes measures 2,502 +/- gross sf. (1,598 +/- sf. above grade & 904 +/- sf. basement)
• Features include an eat-in kitchen w/breakfast nook (all appliances convey), living room w/fireplace, dining room, 3 season sitting room and unfinished walk-out basement with hardwood flooring throughout
• Heating: hot water oil fired boiler & electric baseboard in bedrooms; Cooling: window units
• Public utilities
• Gravel driveway and carport
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com