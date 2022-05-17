30± Ac. w/4 BR Home, Outbuildings & Rt. 29 Frontage in Madison County, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the auction of 3 parcels totaling 30.3+/- acres with a 4 BR home, outbuildings and 1,600’+/- of Rt. 29 road frontage. ”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 3 parcels totaling 30.3+/- acres with a 4 BR home, outbuildings and 1,600’+/- of Rt. 29 road frontage on Wednesday, May 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Desiring to downsize and transition to a more manageable living environment, the sellers have contracted us to market and sell this beautiful Madison County property,” said Nicholls. “If you desire this offering in its entirety, you will own 3 parcels totaling 30.3 +/- acres with a lovely farm house, outbuildings and 1,600 +/- of Rt. 29 frontage. BID YOUR PRICE & MAKE IT YOURS!!”
“This home can be occupied immediately and modernized at your leisure. It is centrally located only 13 miles from Culpeper, 17 miles from Orange and a short drive to Charlottesville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, May 25 at 10AM EDT -- 33 Hebron Valley Rd., Madison, VA 22727
3 Parcels Totaling 30.3 +/- Acres w/4 BR Home, and Outbuildings
• 13.47 +/- acre land parcel w/920' +/- of Rt. 29 frontage
• 12 +/- acre land parcel w/390' +/- of Rt. 29 frontage
• 4 BR/2 BA home on 4.83 +/- acres in Madison County, VA w/300' +/- of Rt. 29 frontage
• The homes measures 2,440 +/- sf. above grade & 1,402 +/- sf. basement, and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace; dining room; den/study; laundry/mud room (washer/dryer convey); walk-out basement; walk-in style attic
• 3 wells (2 bored & 1 drilled) & private septic system
• Detached 1 bay 16'x18' two story garage; several outbuildings (8'x16', 24'x30', 16'x28' & 30'x30')
• For highlights and details of each of the offering, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson 540.748.1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com