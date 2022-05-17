Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / MV Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001928

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022, 1524 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N Mile Marker 19.4

 

OPERATOR: Matthew A. Hallock

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/16/2022 at approximately 1524 hours Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from a passing motorist near mile marker 19 north on I-89 advising of a rollover crash. The caller advised multiple people were ejected from the vehicle. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Hallock. Among the four individuals ejected from the vehicle was a 4 year old female who was not restrained in a child safety seat. All four occupants of the vehicle were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. 

