Royalton Barracks / MV Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001928
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022, 1524 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N Mile Marker 19.4
OPERATOR: Matthew A. Hallock
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/16/2022 at approximately 1524 hours Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from a passing motorist near mile marker 19 north on I-89 advising of a rollover crash. The caller advised multiple people were ejected from the vehicle. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Hallock. Among the four individuals ejected from the vehicle was a 4 year old female who was not restrained in a child safety seat. All four occupants of the vehicle were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.