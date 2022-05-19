Louisiana Is the Latest RI International Location to Earn Joint Commission’s Behavioral Health Facility Accreditation
EINPresswire.com/ -- RI International — an organization providing mental health and substance use outpatient, crisis, housing, and community support services through 50 programs located in the United States and abroad — has received certification from The Joint Commission for its Crisis Recovery Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This is the fourth RI International location (following Delaware, North Carolina, and Arizona) to earn certification in less than a year.
The certification recognizes that RI International’s behavioral health services are reliable and safe. The Joint Commission underscores a “zero harm – high reliability model” after reviewing more than 1,100 elements of performance requirements in certifying behavioral health organizations.
“We are proud to be recognized for the dedicated work that our staff — including our peer support specialists — provide,” said Chuck Browning, MD, chief medical officer of RI International. “When an individual with behavioral health challenges comes to any of our locations, they and their loved ones can be sure to get empathetic care and support not only from medical experts but also from others like them who have been on the same journey and are now in recovery.”
“We strive to provide the safest, highest quality of care because people with mental health and addictions challenges deserve it,” said David Covington, LPC, MBA, chief executive officer of RI International. He reiterated RI International’s commitment to providing reliable care and also to sharing lessons learned with other behavioral healthcare provider organizations through its consulting and training services. “We are especially eager to share our expertise as we get ready for a breakthrough in behavioral health crisis intervention nationwide with the upcoming deployment of the 988 crisis line. As individuals in crisis are diverted from emergency rooms, hospitals, and jails and come to provider organizations for care, we want to ensure that we are ready for them,” Covington added.
About RI International:
RI International is a member of Five Lanes Crisis Partners (FivesLanesCrisis.com).
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, RI International is one of the nation’s leading crisis mental health service providers. Founded as a non-profit in 1990, the organization has over 50 recovery and crisis programs in Arizona, California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington State, has been accredited by Joint Commission since 1992, and RI is proud to have certified 15,500 peers around the world since 2000.
Karen D. Jones
