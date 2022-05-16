"Visit Cheyenne" Wins Gold Hermes Creative Award for Visual Identity
When you have a brand as iconic as Cheyenne, Wyoming, it can be very scary changing our image.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpleview, the worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destination organizations worldwide, is excited to announce its collaboration with Visit Cheyenne to create a new visual identity which earned a Gold Hermes Creative Award. Simpleview was tasked with redesigning the visual identity of the destination marketing organization (DMO) and together the teams worked to create a modern and inclusive approach to reflect the essence of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
— Jim Walter, Visit Cheyenne
A visual identity is the unique visual mark used to represent the brand — from logos to color palettes and everything in between. Dubbed “The New Old West,” Visit Cheyenne’s new visual identity communicates the authentic western experience and welcomes locals and travelers to enjoy the destination from a fresh perspective.
"When you have a brand as iconic as Cheyenne, Wyoming, it can be very scary changing our image,” said Jim Walter, CDME, vice president and director of sales and marketing at Visit Cheyenne. “We wanted to stay true to our western roots while bringing our identity into the 21st century. Simpleview was amazing throughout the whole process. We are thrilled with our new identity and the process to arrive at it."
The new visual identity can be seen on all their branded content, communications, and throughout their new website, cheyenne.org, launched on April 28, 2022, which was also redesigned by Simpleview — just a few weeks after being awarded the Gold Hermes Creative Award. This accomplishment marks the first visual identity award that recognizes a Simpleview design.
