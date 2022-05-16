Celebrating National Police Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim May 15 to 21 as National Police Week.

The theme for this year's week, Connected to our Communities, emphasizes how police officers are members of the community in which they live, as well as members of the policing community in which they work.

"I am pleased to take this opportunity during National Police Week to thank all Saskatchewan police officers for the work that they do to keep our communities safe," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

Strong partnerships between government and police agencies continue to benefit Saskatchewan communities. Recent collaborations include:

Creating a Provincial Protective Services branch (PPS) that unites provincial peace officers into a single organizational structure supporting police in emergent situations and enhancing rural crime detection;

Developing the First Nations Community Safety Officer pilot project with Whitecap Dakota First Nation and Muskoday First Nation;

Establishing a Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) to target high-risk offenders with outstanding warrants;

Forming the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) dedicated to addressing illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking;

Expanding Crime Reduction Teams (CRT) to La Ronge and Meadow Lake bringing the total number of CRT units in the province to nine; and

Adding additional resources and capacity to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

"This year's theme, Connected to our Communities, emphasizes the foundational principle that the police are the public and the public are the police," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Chief Rick Bourassa said. "The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police embraces this fundamental relationship as we work together across our province to achieve our shared vision of safe, harmonious and inclusive communities."

In 2022-23, the province invested approximately $18.4 million to municipal police services to fund 141 police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

