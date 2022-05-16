FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 16, 2022

Media Advisory Seventh annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

The District Court in Baltimore City will unveil the artwork of 17 student finalists at the seventh annual Courting Art Baltimore awards reception on Wednesday, May 18. The awards celebration will be in-person and will highlight Baltimore City high school students’ artwork, including paintings, drawings, or other two-dimensional works of art based on the theme: Awaken Baltimore. The artwork will be professionally reproduced for long-term display at the District Court in Baltimore City, Eastside Courthouse, 1400 E. North Avenue.

Courting Art Baltimore showcases the creative work of high school students from participating Baltimore City Public Schools to promote the city’s youth and their artwork, connects the legal community with local Baltimore communities, and strives to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by beautifying the motif of local courthouses.

The top contestants will be awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 toward art programs or post-high school degrees, including a first-place scholarship of $7,500. Each of the 17 finalists will receive a $50 gift card and two students will receive a placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) Young People’s Studio, which provides weekend art classes for high school students.

WHAT: Courting Art Baltimore awards reception

WHEN: Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City 1400 E. North Avenue Baltimore, MD 21213

WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey Administrative Judge Halee F. Weinstein, Baltimore City District Court, Presiding Judge, Courting Art Baltimore contest Newly Appointed Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court State Court Administrator Pamela Harris, Maryland Judiciary, Administrative Office of the Courts Brian D. Katzenberg and Carrie Williams, co-chairs, Bar Association of Baltimore City, Courting Art Baltimore, and the Baltimore Bar Foundation Dr. Joan Dabrowski, Chief Academic Officer, Baltimore City Public Schools Julia Di Bussolo, Executive Director, Arts Every Day

Students from five Baltimore City Public Schools:

Baltimore City College Baltimore Design School Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School Reginal F. Lewis High School

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.

