FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 6, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

The District Court of Maryland celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court

BALTIMORE, Md. – The District Court of Maryland will honor veterans for Veterans Day with a celebratory docket highlighting 10 years of serving veterans through its Veterans Treatment Court (VTC). The Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court expanded last year to serve eligible veterans in Baltimore City and four surrounding counties, including Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties. It is a court-supervised, comprehensive, and voluntary treatment-based program for justice-involved veterans charged with misdemeanors in the District Court.

Local veterans will be recognized by the District Court in Baltimore City for their military service and for their participation in the local VTC programs. District Court Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, who founded the program in 2015, will preside over the ceremony.

The veterans will be joined by guest speaker retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings.

The program will feature a graduation ceremony to be attended by judges, court staff, family, friends, and justice and community partners, including the United Way of Central Maryland, which handles case management for the VTC.

Veterans Day is Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and an official court holiday when courts in Maryland are closed.

WHAT: Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court celebration and graduation WHEN: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Media interviews and photo availability,

9:15 a.m.- 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cameras will be allowed for the celebration, but no cameras will be allowed for the court docket. WHERE: Baltimore City District Court

Eastside District Courthouse, Courtroom 7

1400 East North Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21213 WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer

District Court Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, presiding

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings

Baltimore City VTC program participants and project partners

United Way of Central Maryland

Warrior Canine Connection

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs office, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of photography and/or video cameras inside the courtroom will be limited. Photographers/videographers will be allowed to take pictures of the veterans in front of the military flags inside the courtroom. However, pictures are not permitted while the judge is presiding over the VTC docket on the bench. Photography/videography requests should be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.

WATCH THE JUDICIARY VIDEOS: To learn more about VTC and its mission, watch the Veterans Treatment Court videos here and here.

###