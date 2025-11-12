FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 12, 2025

Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court celebrates program graduates and 10th anniversary

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings serves as guest speaker

BALTIMORE, Md. – On November 12, 2025, four graduates of the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court celebrated the completion of the program, which also celebrated 10 years of serving veterans in local communities. The Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) expanded last year to serve eligible veterans in Baltimore City and four surrounding counties, including Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties.

“The Maryland Judiciary is a leader in providing 74 problem-solving courts statewide to ensure that people can receive access to the treatment, resources, and case management services to assist them in successfully resolving their court cases and improving their lives,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “I thank Judge Halee Weinstein for her leadership and vision in creating the Veterans Treatment Court program in Baltimore City and expanding it to Central Maryland. I also thank our justice and community partners, judges, and court leadership and staff, for their unwavering public service provided through this vital community resource for veterans.”

Veterans were joined by guest speaker retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings. She began her military career as the first black woman commissioned through Appalachian State University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program. Colonel Cummings is a 25-year veteran renowned for championing recognition of the all-black female World War II Women’s Army Corps unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, ultimately securing the unit’s Congressional Gold Medal in 2022.

“Congratulations to the Maryland Veterans Treatment Court on 10 years of assisting veterans to improve their well-being. Each veteran has sacrificed and contributed to our nation, and I am excited to participate in the event that recognizes and respects the unique nature of military service,” said retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings.

Colonel Cummings spoke to the veterans about honor, courage, dedication, and resilience, which are also the words on the dog tags given to veterans in the program, as it relates to her life story, the story of the 6888th, and the veterans’ mission of recovery. She encourages veterans to be true to who they are as dedicated service men and women and valuable members of the community. The VTC was founded in 2015 and is presided by U.S. Army Veteran and Senior District Court Judge Halee F. Weinstein. Currently, 44 veterans are enrolled in the program and 130 have graduated since the program’s inception. The program connects veterans to the court system, case management, resources and services, and a veteran mentor who supports them as they progress through the program.

“The program is challenging in that it holds everyone accountable for their actions,” said William Shelton, a recent VTC program graduate. “However, the respect, the understanding, and the help and resources available through the case managers help you move past your issues and are life changing and lifesaving. It feels like a family. I am forever grateful for the help I have received.”

The mission of the VTC is to serve the community and increase public safety by integrating a coordinated treatment response for veterans with substance use and/or mental health disorders. A goal of the VTC is to reduce recidivism and help connect eligible participants to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, local resources, long-term supportive housing, and other benefits for participants whose service-related disabilities may prevent or impede their return to the workforce. Through the program, veterans can resolve outstanding criminal offenses, obtain the treatment and services they need, and stabilize their lives.

“We are able to bring together a holistic team that can really customize the individual’s issues and come up with a plan to get them back on the right track,” said Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer. “The team works very hard to serve and help the veterans return to their full, accomplished, and productive lives.”

“It was important to evolve the Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court into a regional model so we can serve more veterans,” said District Court Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein. “This model greatly improves access to justice for veterans by including four additional counties in addition to Baltimore City, and it is an honor to serve and help those who have served our country.”

Eligible veterans who have court cases are referred to the program by the District Court in each county. The criteria for eligible participants include being a U.S. military veteran regardless of eligibility for VA benefits and being a defendant charged with misdemeanor offenses or concurrent jurisdiction felonies in the District Court.

In addition to the Maryland Judiciary’s Office of Problem-Solving Courts, VTC project partners include the United Way of Central Maryland; the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; Warrior Canine Connection; the State’s Attorney’s Offices for Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties; the District Offices of the Public Defender in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties; the Maryland Department of Parole and Probation; the University of Baltimore School of Law; and several other federal, state, and local service providers.

“Serving our veterans through the Veterans Treatment Court program is an incredible privilege,” said Franklyn Baker, President and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “As we mark our 100th year of serving this region, we’re reminded that our mission has always been about standing beside those who’ve stood for us. The expansion of this regional program means more veterans across Central Maryland can access the care, stability, and second chances they deserve.”

With the expansion of the VTC program, dockets specifically for veterans are now offered in 13 locations statewide, including the veterans treatment courts at the District Court in Anne Arundel County, the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court (Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties), the Dorchester County District Regional Veterans Court (which is located in Dorchester County and serves that county, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties), the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, and the Frederick and Washington County Regional Veterans Treatment Court.

