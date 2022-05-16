More about ICYMI: FNS approves P-SNAP benefits through May 31, 2022

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – In case you missed it, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) recently approved a one-month transition time from May 1-31, 2022, for Georgia to phase out the supplemental, maximum allotment P-SNAP benefits some households have received since March 2020. SNAP households will continue to receive non-pandemic (regular) benefits in their EBT accounts.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of March 2020 gave FNS authority to let states temporarily modify procedures and boost every SNAP household to the maximum benefit for their household size. This added a minimum of $95 to each household’s monthly benefits. These temporary adjustments will expire May 31, 2022. Beginning in June, each SNAP household in Georgia will again – as was the case before the COVID-19 pandemic – receive benefits based on the usual factors in determining eligibility, including household size, income, and deductions. Therefore, the amount of the benefits will vary and depend on each household’s circumstances.

SNAP households that have experienced changes to income or costs for shelter, utilities, child care, or court-ordered child support should report these changes by visiting gateway.ga.gov or calling 877-423-4746. Reporting and verifying these changes may result in an increase in the regular monthly benefit amount received.

More information can be found at dfcs.georgia.gov/snap-food-stamps/p-snap. Customers can check their benefits and view transaction history at gateway.ga.gov. Customers can always call the Customer Contact Center at 877-423-4746 or visit our mobile site at m.gateway.ga.gov from their smartphone or tablet.

