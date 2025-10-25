ATLANTA – In accordance with 7 CFR 271.7(b), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is suspending all November 2025 benefit allotments until such time as sufficient federal funding is provided, or until FNS directs state agencies otherwise. This suspension is effective November 1, 2025. Households may continue to redeem benefits issued to their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card prior to Nov. 1, 2025, at any SNAP authorized retailer. The suspension applies only to November 2025 benefit issuance to households and does not impact any prior benefits, and as such, the authorization or redemption of benefits at eligible retailers is not impacted.

For the latest information, please visit dhs.ga.gov.