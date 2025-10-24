ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently notified the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) that there is insufficient funding to cover November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if the federal government shutdown continues. At this time, SNAP recipients can use existing funds on their EBT cards, but based on current USDA guidance, cards will not work beginning November 1, 2025. Recipients should plan ahead now and shop for needed items. Recipients can check their EBT card balances via the ConnectEBT website or app. You can download the ConnectEBT app on your Android or Apple device by accessing your device’s app store.

SNAP benefits are 100% federally and congressionally funded, and DHS disburses the benefits to eligible households. Please do not submit additional SNAP applications for your household if you’ve already applied. Submitting more than one application will not affect when or how benefits are issued.

DHS understands how important SNAP benefits are to Georgia families and is closely monitoring the situation. For the latest information, please visit dhs.georgia.gov.