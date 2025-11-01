ATLANTA – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) time-limited work requirement change for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) will be implemented in Georgia on Nov. 1, 2025, following the passage of the federal H.R. 1 – One Big Beautiful Bill Act – in July 2025. The updated ABAWD work requirements will apply if SNAP recipients or applicants are:

18-65 years of age;

Not pregnant;

Not responsible for the care of a dependent child under 14 years of age in the SNAP household; and

Mentally and physically fit for employment.

ABAWDs who are now required to meet time-limited work requirements must work or participate in an approved employment/training program for a minimum of 20 hours a week or 80 hours a month. More information and frequently asked questions on SNAP time-limited work requirements are available at dfcs.georgia.gov/services/snap/able-bodied-adult-without-dependents.

DHS will communicate directly with clients regarding their case, and any required action and timeline will be outlined in that communication. DHS encourages clients to regularly check the notices section of their Georgia Gateway account for updates. Failure by an ABAWD to comply with the new SNAP work requirement for three full months in a 36-month period without good reason will result in loss of benefits until Nov. 30, 2026 – at which point a new application can be submitted – or until the recipient meets the work requirement.

DHS understands this may be confusing due to the current situation with SNAP during the federal government shutdown, but we continue to process SNAP applications and renewals, and SNAP eligibility requirements must continue to be met.