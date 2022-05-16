NEW CRIME NOVEL BRIDGES THRILLER FICTION WITH SOCIO-CULTURAL THEMES
New crime novel by award-winning crime novelist Lisa Towles bridges crime fiction with the contemporary themes of mental health awareness and public safety.
A fast-paced and psychologically astute thriller.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A fast-paced and psychologically astute thriller.”
Award-winning Bay Area Crime Novelist Lisa Towles, of OAKLAND, will release her 8th crime thriller title, Hot House, through Indies United Publishing House on June 15, 2022. Hot House marks the first in Towles’ new three-book E&A Private Investigation Series, with Book 2 set for release in Summer, 2023. Indies United, a small, independent press, publishes both commercial fiction and nonfiction. Towles is drawing on her deep community ties to support her book launch through planned engagements, including a June 15th book signing at Books, Inc. in downtown Alameda, Folio Books in San Francisco, featured interviews on literary podcasts, a signing event at Castro Valley's TwiningVine Estates Winery on May 28th, as well as a radio interview on 91.3 FM KSVY Monday Morning Sonoma hosted by Marcia Macomber on June 6th.
Towles, who works full time in the tech industry, has an MBA in IT Management. She is also Board President of an Oakland-based nonprofit, BRIDGEGOOD. Hot House won a Gold literary award from Literary Titan, was the 1st place Winner of The Book Fest 2022 literary award for Mystery/Crime, and the book has received outstanding editorial reviews: “A dark, edge-of-the-seat thriller, highly recommended” by Chanticleer Reviews and “An exceptional read with a powerfully unexpected conclusion” by Midwest Book Review. In addition to writing, Towles’ real passion is supporting other authors. She speaks frequently about creativity and Strategic Self Care to groups of writers and entrepreneurs.
Following Hot House, Towles has a political thriller entitled, The Ridders, queued for release on November 30th.
Set in Southern California, Hot House follows private investigation pair Mari E. and Derek Abernathy as they tap their collective experience to connect a blackmailed federal judge with a slain college student and two missing journalists.
Through her immersive voice and compelling story, Towles probes some impactful social themes in this book, including mental health awareness and on-campus student safety. Towles’ previous novels Ninety-Five, The Unseen, and Choke each earned literary acclaim through a number of literary awards. A frequent panelist and an inspiring speaker, the author is available for interviews, podcasts, and appearances. For media bookings, contact her directly at lisamarietowles@gmail.com.
Hot House will be published in paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook formats and available from retail booksellers on June 15th. Pre-order from Amazon now.
Visit the publisher's website to read the synopsis, watch the book trailer, see editorial reviews, and read a sample of Hot House.
