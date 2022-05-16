Market Street on ramp to I-70 Westbound Closed Monday, May 23rd

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the Market Street on ramp to I-70 Westbound will close on Monday May 23, 2022. The detour route will lead motorists to

the Main Street on ramp to I-70 WB. This closure will last 90 days. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

