Durable Pavement Marking Projects to Begin in Watertown Area

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, May 12, 2022

Contact: Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that on Monday, May 16, 2022, work will begin to place durable pavement marking on Interstate 29 from mile marker 165 to mile marker 179.

Weather dependent, the work on I-29 is expected to last eight days, and then work will start on S.D. Highway 20 within the city of Watertown from Kemp Avenue to 4th Avenue N. for an additional four days.

Traffic impact will remain minor with moving closures expected on I-29 and daytime lane closures anticipated on Highway 20.

Traffic Solutions, Inc. is the contractor for this $437,390 durable pavement marking project on I-29 and Highway 20 in the Watertown area. The overall completion date for the project is Aug. 1, 2022.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

