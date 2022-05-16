Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 16, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 16 will include the following:

Monday, May 16 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Buc-ee’s Travel Center Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 3390 North Williston Road, Florence, S.C.

Monday, May 16 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended an award presentation for Robert Colones hosted by McLeod Health, McLeod Medical Plaza, 800 East Cheves Street, Florence, S.C.

Tuesday, May 17 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the Greer Chamber of Commerce Policy lunch, Cannon Center, 204 Cannon Street, Greer, S.C.

Wednesday, May 18 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Staying Safe and Protecting South Carolina’s Lakes and Waterways this Summer media event with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Keep the Midlands Beautiful, Dominion Energy, and other community partners, Lake Murray Public Park (Lexington side of the Lake Murray Dam), Lexington, S.C.

Wednesday, May 18 at 1:15 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Women's Leadership Symposium, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 18 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a ceremonial bill signing for the Election Integrity Bill, State House, 2nd floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 9, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 9, 2022, included:

Tuesday, May 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Mr. Gray Culbreath and Mr. Willie Calloway.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Ms. Teresa Arnold.

3:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Reception.

Wednesday, May 11

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of GE, a Haier Company, 50 Haier Boulevard, Camden, S.C.

11:30 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing: H. 3509, Extension of Foster Care Bill, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Thursday, May 12

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of Mark Anthony Brewing, Inc., Mark Anthony Brewing, Inc., 3160 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, May 13

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Ceremony for the Charleston Ehrhardt Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension, outside the MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President Street, Charleston, S.C.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

-###-