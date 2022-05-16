Intensive Couple Therapy Now Offered At Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis

Happy Couple Feet Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis

Get Quicker Help For Troubled Marriages With Intensive Couple Therapy

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis is now offering intensive couple therapy. Most couple therapy is an hour a week. So it takes a few weeks to learn the basic skills you need in order to have a better relationship. Intensive couple therapy lasts from several hours to several days. These longer, focused sessions can help couples to repair their relationship quicker than one-hour sessions that are spread out over several weeks. It can help them learn the skills needed to have conversations about difficult topics without it becoming a fight. Couple therapy intensives can also help you repair emotional wounds much faster than you could with regular therapy.

We offer couple therapy intensives using two types of therapy. The first we do is Gottman Method Couple Therapy intensives. Gottman Method helps to build communication skills that help improve your relationship. Gottman Method also helps partners learn to self-soothe to feel less triggered when interacting with their partner.

We also offer Emotionally Focused Therapy Intensives. Also known as EFT, Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy helps clients to better understand the negative interaction pattern they have gotten stuck in over time, and how this pattern is damaging their relationship. EFT helps clients to de-escalate their fights back to loving conversations. It also helps to repair emotional wounds and promotes a sense of safety with the partner.

No matter which method you choose, intensive couple therapy can make your relationship better quicker than regular couple therapy. For more information, reach out to us today.