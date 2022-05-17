ToonX Announces Global Launch of Crypto Ecosystem
The crypto company offers a sneak peek into the ToonX Ecosystem
KINGSTOWN, ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ToonX, a community-driven profit-sharing opportunity focused on four major utilities in the cryptocurrency space, has announced its global launch this month. Traditionally, a majority of the crypto protocols today are technology-intensive and are only used by a minuscule percentage of tech-savvy people. In fact, the real world practical utility of these big crypto platforms is still not there. ToonX prides itself on being 100 percent people-centric; it's created by the community and for the community.
— Mr. Facundo Lopez
ToonX offers unique features including:
• Gaming - Play to Earn ToonX Token
• AI Trading Bots - API based Auto trading using Toony Bot Generates Result Hands-Free
• Video Conferencing and Virtual Meeting App - Conduct Business Virtually with the ToonXtalk App
• Payment Gateway - Pay for almost anything using ToonX Token
Blockchain Gaming and Crypto Trading are the new rage in the crypto world and ToonX Media is making a foray into these lucrative sectors.
One-third of the world’s population today is involved in gaming. While ToonX offers generic games like Chess, Ludo and card games, ToonX is equally focused on building crypto gaming infrastructure on Play2Earn (P2E) model as well as Metaverse games. In the next phase, ToonX plans to gamify NFT and make a dent in the metaverse by launching NFT-Based Blockchain games on the Play-to-Earn (P2E) model, namely, Farm, MMORPG and Arcade Games with VR implementations.
Craze for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies reached an unprecedented level in 2021. As such, Crypto Trading is hot and every person is looking for ways to profit by trading this market. AI-driven Bot Trading that has been dynamically developed to intuitively do Spot and Margin trades through an exchange API is much sought after. The ToonX AI-driven Toony Bot is designed to make trading seamless as well as hands-free for crypto traders globally.
The native Token of the ToonX ecosystem is the ToonX Token, a BEP20 Token on the Binance Smart Chain.
ToonX is a utility token that will act as a payment gateway to buy products, book tickets and even make fiat-based UPI payments.
ToonX is a native token that will be used within the ecosystem to participate in the Profit Sharing Program, make Bot Service Fee Payment (based on bot trading profits) and buy Game Currency to play the ecosystem games.
The ToonX business model inherently pays users to refer its services. The ToonX Affiliate Plan pays users active and passive income for individual as well as team businesses volume as per the Rewarding Referral Program.
ToonX Pre-Launch Has Begun! Learn more about the ToonX Pre-Launch and find out how you can participate by visiting www.ToonX.ai.
Mr. Facundo Lopez
ToonX
support@toonx.ai
