The Play That Goes Wrong
ACTS Theatre Presents: The Play That Goes WrongLAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTS Theatre proudly presents The Play That Goes Wrong to finish out our 54th season! Our production is directed by Clay Hebert. Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields.
From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!
Presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service under license from Mischief Worldwide Ltd.
www.dramatists.com Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Seniors (65+), and $10 for Students with a valid ID. They may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com and at our box office on the day of the show. This show is recommended for teenagers and up.
