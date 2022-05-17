BEST Robotics Embarks on 30th Season
Ereckson Middle School & Allen High School Students from Allen TX Present to BEST Board & Hub Leaders
With a Supply Chain Competition That is Made 2 Order
Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that!”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that BEST Robotics is turning 30 years old in 2022! BEST is a national nonprofit (skills training academy) that is proud of its history of delivering free STEM skills training programs through robotics competitions to schools across the country for the last 30 years. What better way to celebrate this memorable occasion than creating a competition that positions our students as “Makers” - taking on global supply chain challenges by using robotics for order fulfillment.
— BEST Co-founder, Steve Marum, quoting Lewis Carol
In the context of today’s Post-Covid era shortages, labor constraints, limits on storage capacity, and soaring delivery rates, the global supply chain is in crisis. While these supply issues are not going to disappear in 2022, companies and suppliers are investing to add capacity and adapting new technology to drive efficiency and lower costs.
In our 30th season, BEST is challenging our students and mentors to develop creative, innovative, resilient, and alternative supply chains for the post-Covid era. We are asking our students to take a hands-on approach for problems that can often be ambiguous in nature. This year's competition will focus on the challenges of solving supply chain issues in the 21st century. The beauty of the competition is that there is not one clearly right answer, instead, the variety of answers that teams create becomes the learning experience.
To celebrate our 30th season and to prepare for the upcoming competition, BEST trainers, mentors, and Hub leaders recently gathered in Dallas, Texas, at the headquarters of Texas Instruments. Discussions included how we can help students overcome new challenges and boost creativity by focusing on upskilling, reskilling, and including diversity in skills training. We also recognized the contributions of BEST national partners: MathWorks, Texas Instruments, Toyota USA Foundation, and Tennessee Valley Robotics Foundation as instrumental to the success of students as future leaders.
As an organization, we also reflected on our origins. The training in Dallas was also an opportunity for BEST mentors, Hubs leadership, the team, and board of governors, to thank the two founders of BEST – Steve Marum and Ted Mahler.
Thirty years ago, Steve and Ted were two Texas Instruments (TI) engineers who came up with the idea of BEST, pitched it to the leadership of Texas Instruments, and continue to be instrumental in an organization that has made a difference in the lives of numerous students and mentors.
During a special 30th board meeting and reception at Texas Instruments, both the founders and others reflected on the impact BEST has had and said the following:
Ted Mahler quoted the 18th-century German writer and philosopher Gotthold Lessing:
"If God were to hold all Truth concealed in his right hand, and his left hand only the steady and diligent drive for that truth, and to offer me the choice, I would, with all humility, take the left hand…That's what BEST is and must always be - the left hand."
Co-founder, Steve Marum, closed his remarks with a quote from Lewis Carols' Alice in Wonderland, about overcoming challenges and what is ahead for BEST and BEST students in the next 30 years to come:
"Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that!"
And finally, Founder of BEST in North Houston and President of BEST Robotics, Paul Lutes, thanked Ted, Steve, and the many mentors who created BEST; stating that this program is unlike any other program in the nation in its ability to boost creativity, talent, and in helping to develop skills for the future.
"It took boldness [for] our co-founders, to create BEST," said Paul. "It continues to require the same tenacity [as our founders showed] and innovative partners to support BEST students as they create."
As an organization operating through schools and hubs across our nation, BEST Robotics has stayed focused on the impact of Covid on planning for students' future careers. As an organization BEST is looking forward to the next 30 years and is eager to see what our students, the future leaders and innovators, will invent. We are humbled to be part of nurturing their creativity and passion!
If you have questions about BEST, please contact Mr. Michael Steiner, the Executive Director
Paul Lutes, BEST Robotics Inc, Board President
About BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. The BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.
Sofia Mirza
BEST Media and Marketing
Sofia.Mirza@bestinc.org
Michael Steiner
BRI Executive Director
Michael.Steiner@bestinc.org
Michael Steiner
BEST Robotics Inc
+1 412-499-4790
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Thirty Years Young BEST Robotics