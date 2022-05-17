Coryell Roofing Officially Names Keenan Young As The New President
Leading Oklahoma commercial roofing company, Coryell Roofing, announces the promotion of its General Manager, Keenan Young, to the position of President
Keenan Young has been behind this ship's wheel for over three years now as General Manager and has been with the company for four years.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keenan Young has added a feather to his hat as he officially assumes the position of President and General Manager of Coryell Roofing, following an announcement by Chris Coryell, CEO of the company. The statement makes the position official as Keenan has been at the helms of affairs of Coryell Roofing for three years as General Manager while also acting in the role of the President.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
"Keenan Young has been behind this ship's wheel for over three years now as General Manager and has been with the company for four years. Keenan has done an outstanding job managing a growing business and handling all our bids and legal documents. So, we have officially changed his title to President and General Manager with that in mind! When signing for a company, bonding companies require the President's title. So, although it may not be a typical "promotion" as he has already been in the role, let's all congratulate Keenan on adding President to his title!" - Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing.
Coryell Roofing has grown to become a leading name in the commercial roofing industry; a feat largely attributed to the fantastic team of professionals handling every aspect of the company's operations. Over the years, the company has extended its coverage, delivering premium quality roofing solutions to clients in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas. Keenan Young has been instrumental in the accomplishments achieved by Coryell Roofing in recent times, making him a deserving recipient of the promotion.
In response to the official announcement by Mr. Coryell, Keenan Young expressed his gratitude to the entire Coryell Roofing team, including the leadership of the company. "Thank you, everyone; I appreciate it! And thank you, Chris, and Theresa, for the trust you've put in me!"
Keenan Young has a wealth of experience in the roofing industry, working as a sales and project manager with Great Lakes Roofing and Insulation Systems. He honed his skills in how to run commercial roofing business. His wealth of experience helped him transition to his first role at Coryell Roofing, joining the company as Director of Engineering Services. Keenan's dedication and eye for excellence ensured the installation of projects, a feat that helped his growth to the position of GM and now President.
For further information about Coryell Roofing and the services offered under the leadership of Keenan Young, visit - https://coryellroofing.com/. Coryell Roofing can also be found across social media, including LinkedIn and Facebook.
Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here