Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,928 in the last 365 days.

ST2P Supports USMC WTI 2-22 with airborne gateway capability

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) completed a successful government customer developmental test of the Sky Tower 2 Prototype (ST2P) airborne communications gateway system while providing support to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Course 2-22 at MCAS Yuma, Arizona. ST2P encompasses a MCWL-led effort to provide the Naval Force (US Navy and US Marine Corps) with the ability to share Situational Awareness (SA) between incompatible platforms with emphasis on high priority Tactical Data Links.

During the successful ground and flight tests, the GALT team demonstrated the airborne ST2P communication gateway capabilities between multiple ground-based communication nodes, including Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Integrated Command and Control (MIC2), the Common aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S), and dismounted personnel. Over the course of two weeks and 40 flight hours, the ST2P demonstrated multi-waveform cross banding monitoring, management and control of the payload, track correlation, data fusion, and edge networking communication to and from remote/disadvantaged users and command elements. Additionally, the ST2P supported multiple WTI events with a Single Channel Radio to VoIP gateway, and communication cross-banding, providing unprecedented tactical picture and SA to disadvantaged users.

The development test is the latest in a series of successful flights, using Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) approved pod shells, advancing the development and maturation of the ST2P capability.

GALT is a non-traditional, small business that delivers premier communications, command and control solutions in support of the Department of Defense. GALT’s combination of technical innovation and fast-paced execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms information flow. GALT specializes in open, scalable, and tailorable communications architectures, rapid prototyping, and user experience design. GALT’s process is based on Agile Software and System engineering development to improve, modernize, and enhance command, control, and communications systems.

Contacts
ST2P@galt.aero

David Heist
Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc.
+1 760-688-0368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

ST2P Supports USMC WTI 2-22 with airborne gateway capability

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.