ST2P Supports USMC WTI 2-22 with airborne gateway capability
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) completed a successful government customer developmental test of the Sky Tower 2 Prototype (ST2P) airborne communications gateway system while providing support to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Course 2-22 at MCAS Yuma, Arizona. ST2P encompasses a MCWL-led effort to provide the Naval Force (US Navy and US Marine Corps) with the ability to share Situational Awareness (SA) between incompatible platforms with emphasis on high priority Tactical Data Links.
During the successful ground and flight tests, the GALT team demonstrated the airborne ST2P communication gateway capabilities between multiple ground-based communication nodes, including Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Integrated Command and Control (MIC2), the Common aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S), and dismounted personnel. Over the course of two weeks and 40 flight hours, the ST2P demonstrated multi-waveform cross banding monitoring, management and control of the payload, track correlation, data fusion, and edge networking communication to and from remote/disadvantaged users and command elements. Additionally, the ST2P supported multiple WTI events with a Single Channel Radio to VoIP gateway, and communication cross-banding, providing unprecedented tactical picture and SA to disadvantaged users.
The development test is the latest in a series of successful flights, using Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) approved pod shells, advancing the development and maturation of the ST2P capability.
GALT is a non-traditional, small business that delivers premier communications, command and control solutions in support of the Department of Defense. GALT’s combination of technical innovation and fast-paced execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms information flow. GALT specializes in open, scalable, and tailorable communications architectures, rapid prototyping, and user experience design. GALT’s process is based on Agile Software and System engineering development to improve, modernize, and enhance command, control, and communications systems.
