Nominees announced for 2nd District Juvenile Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (May 16, 2022) – The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Second District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Michelle E. Heward, August 1, 2022.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Sandi Clemens, assistant attorney general, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Cristie Roach, attorney/investigator, Utah State Board of Education; Nathan Roman, assistant attorney general, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Rick Westmoreland, specialty court division chief, Davis County Attorney’s Office; Janette White, assistant attorney general, Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Second District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon May 27, 2022. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

Download this press release here.

