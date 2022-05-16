Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,928 in the last 365 days.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER: A DAY TO STRENGTHEN FAITH AND HOPE

Richard V. Battle with Texas Governor, Greg Abbott

Richard V. Battle, Master of Ceremonies for the Texas Governor's Prayer Breakfast

~Media Commentator and Award-winning Author, Richard V. Battle was Texas Governor's Prayer Breakfast M.C this year~

It is always important to pray. It is critical and significantly more important than ever now with the World divided on so many different issues.”
— Award-Winning Author, Richard V. Battle
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Day of Prayer is celebrated in May and believers are encouraged to pray for local, state, and national leaders, military members, health care workers, first responders, schools, businesses, families, and others. Media commentator and award-winning author (his latest is 'Life's Daily Treasure’), Richard V. Battle was honored to serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the Texas Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Austin.

"National Day of Prayer is a day when folks from both sides of the aisle, and every color, race, and creed... put their differences aside and gather to look up to God for blessings and guidance," observed Battle, who presided over the 29th Annual Texas State Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Austin on May 2nd. "Keeping politics out of an event like this is key!"


The National Day of Prayer, traditionally held on the first Thursday of May each year, is celebrated by Americans of many religions, including Christians of many denominations, including Protestants, Catholics, as well as Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, and Jews.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, no stranger to partisan debate, put politics aside and spoke on selfless service, sacrifice, and the power of prayer at the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast. Keynote speaker David Barton from Wall Builders, an organization dedicated to presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the moral, religious, and constitutional foundation on which America was built spoke on the long history of faith in the fabric of America, and how the country's founder’s faith and prayer were essential to our nation’s leaders.

"In a time of uncertainty, strife, and stress, people everywhere can find comfort through the power of prayer,” says Battle. National Day of Prayer became official by presidential proclamation in 1952 and has been followed for seven decades now, when the faithful pray, reflect on humility, and give thanks.

Battle encourages folks to pray more than just once per year. “It is always important to pray. It is critical and significantly more important than ever now with the World divided on so many different issues."

For media requests, please contact

Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-622-3882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER: A DAY TO STRENGTHEN FAITH AND HOPE

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.