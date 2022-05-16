Freestyle Digital Media Releases “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact” June 14, 2022

Original Castmates Reunite for the Highly Anticipated Sequel of 2014’s “The Wedding Pact.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact,” starring Haylie Duff, Connor Trinneer, Quinton Aaron, Gail O’Grady, Heather McComb, Chase Masterson, and Scott Michael Campbell, will be released on June 14, 2022, exclusively on Pay-Per-View, Video on Demand, and other major platforms.

Their story picks up three years after Mitch and Elizabeth (Haylie Duff) got married at the end of “The Wedding Pact,” and much has changed. A month after celebrating Elizabeth’s pregnancy Mitch unexpectedly passes away. With nothing to keep her in Boston and needing a new start, Elizabeth’s sister Rachel (Heather McComb) arrives to help her pack and move back to their hometown of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Soon after Elizabeth runs into an old high school friend Joe Morris Jr. (Quinton Aaron) who runs a flower shop with his father. Noticing a help wanted sign she gets hired on the spot. One day Elizabeth is greeted by Mitch’s mother Jennifer Becker (Chase Masterson), and she informs Elizabeth that a week after Mitch’s funeral she received a letter written from her son pleading that if anything ever happened to him to not let Elizabeth raise their children alone as he did not think she would be a suitable single parent. Jennifer has hired an attorney (Gail O’Grady) and is taking Elizabeth to court seeking full custody once the baby is born. While Elizabeth informs her sister over coffee, fate steps in, and attorney (Connor Trinneer) overhears her situation, becoming outraged that any court would hear this case. He offers his services to defend her. Also learning opposing counsel is his sister may have factored in his decision a bit too. Kelley Perine, Kevin Farley, Murphy Puppet and Richard Riehle round out the cast.

“The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact,” examines what happens when happily ever after doesn’t quite turn out that way. It shows how family, no matter what the relation, has a bond so strong it can never be broken.

Michael Gouloff is Executive Producer. Damian C. King, Jack Serino and Susan Duff are Producers. The film is written and directed by Matt Berman (“Manipulated,” “Hollywood & Wine”), who also wrote and directed the original film “The Wedding Pact.” Premiere will be on Wednesday, June 8 in Newtown, Connecticut. “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact,” is a Fantasy Forge Films Production.



For more information about the film please visit www.WP2TheBabyPact.com and follow @theweddingpact2 on Instagram.

Official trailer is here https://www.wp2thebabypact.com.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, BERSERK starring Nick Cannon, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Doran, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal. Other Freestyle titles include the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush, the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal, horror documentary DEMON HOUSE starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel’s highest rated show Ghost Adventures, sci-fi thriller THE RECALL starring Wesley Snipes, MILES starring Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser and the animated feature HELL & BACK starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk.

For more information about the film, please visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

#. #. #.