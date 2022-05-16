MyDMpostcards.com - New Online Postcard Marketing Portal for Lead Generation - launched by Dataman Group Direct

providing lists for direct mail, telemarketing, email & postcard marketing Sample Postcard for Water Quality Dealers Sample postcard for Pest Control Companies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Group Direct is pleased to announce the expansion of its lead generation options, with the addition of its’ new online direct mail portal, myDMposctards.com.

Business owners can now reach targeted prospects and former customers alike with results-based postcards - all with just a few clicks of the mouse. With MyDMposctards.com, business owners can conceive, build and execute targeted direct mail campaigns to generate leads and increase revenue.

“Our customers are looking for effective ways to generate new leads for their businesses. Postcard marketing offers a 100% open rate. This puts their message into the right hands at the right time.” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “A professionally designed postcard goes a long way to making a company’s marketing message and branding stand out.”

Studies consistently show that direct mail response rates consistently perform best among all marketing channels when targeting prospects and customers alike.

In 2019, the Direct Marketing Association puts the response rate for direct mail at 5-9%. This is over 400% better than all other channels combined. More recently, the Association of National Advertisers released its annual Response Rate Report for 2020-2021. They found that direct mail was the second-least used advertising medium among email, social, paid search, digital display and SMS advertising, yet boasted the highest return on investment (ROI) at 112%.

The Dataman Group Direct easy-to-use portal makes it simple for users to create and send mailers online. The experience begins with a gallery of on-brand mailer templates, which have been designed for the specific purpose of maximizing response. Marketers can customize their cards by adding their own design features. These can include like staff or location photos, the offer, call to action and contact information. They can also change the color schemes to match their own branding.

Some of the postcard categories include HVAC, Roofing, Insurance, Dental, Water Conditioning, Pest Control and Mortgage. There are great templates for these business classifications and more.

From there, users can upload their mailing list. The list professionals at Dataman Group work with their clients to create a targeted mailing list that suits their needs and outputs the data in an easy-to-upload format. Quality mailing lists can be tweaked to fit any budget or campaign goal – with no minimums on quantity.

Once the design and mailing lists have been finalized, business owners can choose their mail date. Plus, they can track their mailings within the portal.

Dataman Group has been in business for over 40 years and has provided thousands of clients in the United States with high quality data. Dataman Group is best known for the New Homeowner list, which is provided on a weekly basis.

