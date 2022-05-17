Preferred Networking Solutions, Inc. Launches Las Vegas Chapter
The New Networking Organization is Dedicated to Supporting Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses in the Las Vegas Area
We are excited to have the Las Vegas chapter join the Preferred Networking family to build business relationships and make life-changing connections— all through the convenience of online meetings.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the bright lights coming out of the pandemic is the ability for small business owners and entrepreneurs to expand their network through virtual meetings. As a result, a new networking organization, Preferred Networking Solutions, launched in 2022 in Los Angeles and has now announced the launch of their first chapter outside the Los Angeles area – Las Vegas!
— Preferred Networking Solutions CEO Colleen Valadez
Led by longtime networking expert and organization specialist, Colleen Valadez, the new networking group is focused on supporting members through referrals. As CEO, Colleen brings high energy and seasoned talent as a super-connector in Southern California and across the US. “Preferred Networking is all about building relationships, creating synergy, and making life-changing connections—all from the convenience of our online meetings,” said Valadez. “Each member enjoys exclusivity in their business category which is uncommon with many networking groups.”
The company philosophy strives for excellence and has a focus on giving, rather than receiving referrals: We are building a strong business culture that is designed to bring out the best in us all. We strive to develop greater business practices through a positive, shared vision of excellence. We bring that vision to our community and play a dynamic role in nurturing the journey of each entrepreneur.
The Las Vegas chapter of Preferred Networking Solutions includes business leaders in financial planning, real estate, mortgage lending, solar solutions, and videography.
For more information about Preferred Networking Solutions, or to join the Las Vegas chapter, please visit http://preferred-networking.com.
