Centraleyes is announcing the latest release of its next-gen GRC platform, with cutting-edge new features

Centraleyes announced this week that it has released a new version of its GRC platform with exciting updated features.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centraleyes platform provides its customers with unparalleled ability to achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance through a very short onboarding process which takes up to two days. Once live, the platform immediately streamlines and simplifies the collection and analysis of data via automation and orchestration, leveraging both internal and external data sources. Lastly, the Centraleyes platform produces real-time, intuitive dashboards, which convert the risk into clear and actionable reports.

Centraleyes is continuing to innovate and improve upon its services in an unseen rapid pace, and is expected to keep innovating in the upcoming version releases as well.


About Centraleyes:

Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. The platform addresses the main pain points of GRC by providing no-code deployment with single-day implementation and onboarding, automation and orchestration of data collection and analysis, and real-time dashboards and reports that enable its customer to make smarter strategic decisions. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.

