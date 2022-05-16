The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Bradshaws
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Bradshaws.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Bradshaws. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Bradshaws, a retail store in Stratford, Ontario, has spanned 6 generations of ownership. Although the company has been around since 1895, it is important to the current owners, Jeremy and Carrie Wreford, that they educate themselves on Indigenous culture and history, and to be supportive of Not-For- Profit’s like the Legacy of Hope Foundation, who endeavour to educate Canadians on harms inflicted on Indigenous Peoples.
“We want to show solidarity with the Survivors and their families of the Residential School System and to do our own work towards Reconciliation,” says Carrie Wreford, owner of Bradshaws. “We acknowledge that out awareness and education is just at its beginning stage, but we will continue to learn and support the sharing of knowledge for our children and future generations to help contribute to the healing process.”
“It is wonderful to have Canadian companies offering support to Indigenous organizations such as LHF because it speaks to the willingness and commitment to improve relationships, address injustice and support healing in Canada. This can only help to create a brighter tomorrow for future generations,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families, and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc.in order to offer solutions on how to be an ally. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Legacy of Hope Foundation
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+1 613-237-4806
email us here