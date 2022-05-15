Troop G Weekly Report - 05/09/2022 - 05/15/2022

On 05/09/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Jose Rodriguez (36) of Providence, RI on the ME Turnpike northbound in Auburn. His right to operate in ME was under suspension. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and a licensed passenger drove the vehicle away.

On 05/10/2022, Cpl. Cropper stopped Aaron Scally (22) of Saco for speed on the ME Turnpike northbound in Gray. His license was found to be under suspension and he was summonsed for OAS.

On 05/11/2022, Tpr. Ellis stopped Audrey Chambers (33) of Rhode Island for an expired ME registration northbound in York. She was found to have a Rhode Island arrest warrant. She was charged with fugitive from justice, arrested, and transported to York County Jail. Cpl. Physic assisted.

On 05/13/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Joseph Verzosa (54) of Auburn on the ME Turnpike at Exit 53 in Falmouth. He was under the influence and put through a battery of field sobriety tests. He was found to be impaired and arrested. His license was found to be under suspension for OUI. He had two prior OUI convictions. He was taken to the Portland Police Station for an Intoxilyzer test. The results were over the legal limit. He was then taken to the Cumberland County Jail where he was charged with Operating Under the Influence and Operating After Suspension.

On 05/13/2022, Tpr. Anstett responded to Madison to complete a motorcycle crash reconstruction. Preliminary investigation shows a male who was operating his Jeep while impaired passed through a stop sign, colliding with a motorcycle and its two occupants.

On 05/14/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Zeeshan Bhatty (39) of Leominster, MA on the ME Turnpike northbound in Scarborough. He was under the influence and put through a battery of field sobriety tests. He was found to be impaired and arrested. He was taken to the Portland Police Station for an Intoxilyzer test. The results were over the legal limit. He was then taken to the Cumberland County Jail where he was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

On 05/14/2022, Tpr. Anstett responded to I-95 in Falmouth for a crash. Investigation revealed that James George (67) of Newburyport MA was traveling northbound while impaired, causing a multi-vehicle crash. George was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, arrested, and charged with Operating Under the Influence – Alcohol. Additional charges are pending.

On 05/14/2022, Tpr. Pescitelli received a traffic complaint at MM 62N. Tr. Pescitelli made contact with the vehicle and observed operation that was consistent with an intoxicated driver. Upon making contact with the operator and passed out passenger, Tpr. Pescitelli observed multiple signs of impairment and vomit on the outside of the passenger’s door. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the operator was placed under arrest for suspicion of OUI. An intoxilyzer test at the Androscoggin County Jail revealed the operator’s BAC to be over the legal limit.

On 05/15/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Taylor Hoyt (29) of Winthrop on I-95 in Farmingdale for suspended registration. Hoyt was charged with FT produce insurance and the vehicle was towed.

On 05/15/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Kevan White (31) of Lewiston on I-95 in West Gardiner for a vehicle defect. White was charged with OAS, FT produce insurance, and no inspection, and the vehicle was towed.