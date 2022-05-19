Amplifi expands strategic global alliance with Precisely
Combination of leading data capabilities empowers customers with trusted data for more confident business decisionsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading global data management consultancy, today announced an expanded partnership with Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, that enables Amplifi to provide Precisely's market-leading data governance and data quality solutions to customers in North America and Europe.
Amplifi will now offer Precisely Trillium and Precisely Data360 products to the market alongside their existing product portfolio. This includes Precisely EnterWorks and Automate Studio, leading solutions for master data management and SAP automation.
The announcement follows Precisely’s acquisition of Winshuttle in 2021, a move that complemented Precisely’s leadership in data integrity with the addition of process automation, master data management, and SAP environment expertise. Customers are enabled to get products to market faster, be more agile, and make more confident and timely business decisions.
Because of Amplifi's existing partnership prior to their acquisition, it has an established base of customers who are benefitting from the combination of expert consultancy and implementation, with market-leading data management and automation technology.
Now, with this strategic global alliance, and following Precisely's acquisition of Infogix in 2021, customers will also have access to best-in-class data quality and data governance solutions that enable business-ready data at enterprise scale. When coupled with Amplifi’s consultancy and implementation ability in North America and Europe, this creates a formidable offering that helps joint customers to build a foundation of data integrity for more confident decision-making:
“Data governance and data quality are powerful partners. Each is essential to the other, and organizations that intend to extract meaningful value from their data assets must be mindful of both - with process automation also playing a significant role in improving data quality at the source,” said Jim McGonagle, SVP, Channel & Partner Sales at Precisely. “Our expanded partnership with Amplifi, combined with their industry-based consulting and implementation capabilities, empowers our customers to have better trust in their data."
“Our strategic global partnership with Precisely is one that truly sets Amplifi apart as the leader in data management and consulting” said Callum MacBurnie, VP Global Alliance for Amplifi. "We're thrilled to be expanding our offering of Precisely's leading data integrity solutions to our global customers - helping them to access better data for better business outcomes."
“The expansion of the partnership is key for underpinning our service offerings.” Said Chris Colyar, CTO at Amplifi. “Many of our customers are looking for business outcomes with technology as the enabler and Precisely’s product offering allows us to support their growing needs and move into new and exciting areas.”
About Precisely
Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
