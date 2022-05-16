Submit Release
Spherexx Optimize Announces Completion of SOC 1 Type II Audit

We have been able to deliver a clean opinion and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Spherexx as they maintain their SOC 1 compliance for years to come.”
— Olivia Refile, CISSP, CISA, Linford & CO LLP

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Organization Controls (SOC) reports require a high standard of operational best practices for providing comprehensive visibility and protection against cyber threats when an entity’s services impact a user entity’s financial reporting. Spherexx Optimize’s SOC 1 Audit was conducted by Linford & CO LLP.

The examination encompassed sixty-nine controls of crucial review and testing including business processes and information technology, environment control, risk management, information security, change management, backup and recovery, problem management, platform reporting, data transmission, cyber security, surveillance monitoring, and physical security.

Spherexx Optimize, formerly known as RentPush.com®, provides optimized pricing, asset stabilization, advanced integrations with popular property management software providers, dedicated account management and revenue management consulting for the multifamily industry. Clients include conventional garden and mid-rise, high-rise construction, buildings under construction, rent control, bond, and tax credit financed, and workforce housing communities.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Spherexx Team through the audit process. We have been able to deliver a clean opinion and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Spherexx as they maintain their SOC 1 compliance for years to come,” said Olivia Refile, CISSP, CISA, Linford & CO LLP.

ABOUT SPHEREXX.COM® Ad Agency | Software Development

Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software developer and business intelligence provider that has served multiple industries across the US & Canada since 2000. Spherexx has offices in Tulsa OK and has provided customized and off-the-shelf software and marketing solutions along with customized Software as a Service (SaaS) products and customized solutions for marketing, sales, and operations.

The Spherexx software stack utilizes Spherexx generated data plus API interfaces from a client’s software of choice to bring new efficiencies and minimize friction for our client’s teams and the public interfacing with our client’s brands. Spherexx enhances day-to-day operations by orchestrating & managing the “end-to-end” brand experience for employees and apartment shoppers plus profit optimization for ownership stakeholders.

Spherexx leverages a client’s existing business processes with real-time data & BI dashboards for all levels of management. The proprietary tech stack includes: websites content management software, inline website editor, digital asset management storage, form builder, customer relationship management (CRM), competitor market survey, asset inspection app and revenue management software.

About Linford & CO, LLP

Linford & Company LLP is a Denver-based Certified Public Accounting firm comprised of former “Big Four” auditors and Information Security experts. They perform SOC 1 (f. SSAE 16), SOC 2, royalty/licensing compliance, HITRUST audits, HIPAA compliance audits, and FedRAMP assessments for organizations around the world. Linford specializes in the performance of information technology audits across technical disciplines. Their experience spans a wide range of global industries and organizations from privately held small- and medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Katheryn Freeberg, CPM
Spherexx.com
+1 918-491-7500
email us here

