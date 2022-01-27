Bristol Development Group’s Vista Brooklyn Apartments Wins 2021 Best Website by Spherexx.com® in Pillars Awards

Spherexx.com created a full stack marketing campaign for construction lease-up luxury community.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry has honored Bristol Development Group’s Vista Brooklyn website with their 2021 Best Website award. Judging criteria was based on the functionality, navigability, appeal, and user-friendliness of the property website, including its flow and aesthetics, along with the quality and continuity of graphics used on the website.

The website launched October 2020 and began advertising Vista Brooklyn’s Jacksonville, FL construction underway that stirred interest and generated early leads for follow-up. Spherexx ILoveLeasing CRM Team provided First Responder services to field website, PPC and other ad responses to prospects with timely information about the community. The website provided a virtual world for prospective residents while the community was being built. Visitors could engage the 3D renderings that Spherexx created from architectural drawings that showed the completed amenities, common areas and available unit locations and features down to the view from the windows. The interactive building map allows prospects to reserve units by searching for actual availability, amenity selections, finish features, size, price and expected move-in dates.

Lisa Gunderson, Vice President of Asset Management for Bristol wrote “When developing the building and the website, we did both in mind of filling the building before it was opened. Vista Brooklyn leased 173 units in 5 months, achieving preleased percentage of 56%. The third quarter click-through rate was 8.15%, with an average mobile device click-through of up to 15%.”

The Vista Brooklyn website also won a 2021 Webby for Websites and Mobile Sites: Real Estate.

The community also provides 12,500 square feet of retail with a raised promenade along busy Riverside Avenue. Amenities include a dog park and pet spa, rooftop pool, outdoor beer garden, an entertainment venue, Techno Gym equipped fitness center, meditation room with Somadomes, bicycle lounge, along with stunning studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments from $1,700.

ABOUT SPHEREXX.COM® Ad Agency | Software Development

Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software developer and business intelligence provider that has served multiple industries across the US & Canada since 2000. Spherexx has offices in Tulsa OK and Dallas TX, providing customized and off-the-shelf software and marketing solutions.

The Spherexx software stack utilizes Spherexx generated data plus API interfaces from a client’s software of choice to bring new efficiencies and minimize friction for our client’s teams and the public interfacing with our client’s brands. Spherexx enhances day-to-day operations by orchestrating & managing the “end-to-end” brand experience for employees and apartment shoppers plus profit optimization for ownership stakeholders. Spherexx leverages a client’s existing business processes with real-time data & BI dashboards for all levels of management. The proprietary tech stack includes: websites content management software, inline website editor, digital asset management storage, form builder, customer relationship management (CRM), document management system, competitor market survey, asset inspection app and revenue management software.

The Spherexx marketing stack begins with brand management, lead management, sales performance training, point of sale analytics, market insights, customer & employee nurturing tools and services. Spherexx offers a full suite of services and software to support clients’ unique business goals and objectives. This suite includes branding, creative, website development, advertising syndication, chatbots, mass message broadcasting, drip campaigns, video production, document management, mobile apps for sales/leasing, help desk, commission tracking, learning management software, competitor marketing analysis, search engine marketing & optimization, PPC, social advertising, touchscreen kiosks, tablet point of sale app, ADA website compliance, privacy compliance and award-winning customer support.

Spherexx integrates third-party software and marketing services to super-charge operational and financial efficiency. Clients can customize any workflow to give a competitive edge in the market and greater control of profit margins.

About Bristol Development

At Bristol, the dynamic work culture they have built thrives on teamwork utilizing a practical, yet creative approach to selecting sites and developing the right product to the target market. A partnership with Bristol brings to the table development experience ranging from 10 to over 40 years including strategy, research, design, marketing, and management.