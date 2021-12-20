Spherexx.com® Welcomes New Senior Product/Project Manager

Darren Beers Joins National Advertising and Software Development Provider

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darren Beers brings an impressive technological background along a proven track record in successfully managing large project deployments to his position as Senior Product/Project Manager for Spherexx, established 2000. Mr. Beers will be leading the Spherexx web and software development team in the Tulsa, OK main headquarters.

Prior to joining Spherexx.com, Darren was managing partner at Calidad PM where he provided mortgage field services for REO properties in Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri since 2014. Prior to Calidad, Darren led and worked with some of the most elite industry leaders in the technical arena. His experience ranges from large recognizable companies, such as Cisco System and Alcatel-Lucent, to small independent and privately owned startups. He has held senior leadership positions in systems engineering, business development, sales, IT consulting, and strategic planning.

“We appreciate that Darren has such a wide range of experience in both sales and technology, which syncs with the broad base of multiple industries we serve at Spherexx, from real estate investment and management to global manufacturers,” said Becca Wilson, CEO/Owner Spherexx.com.

When not working, Darren is active in the community. He volunteers at Ronald McDonald House Charities as a Guest Chef, fosters for Lab Rescue, and raises funds for DVIS of Tulsa.

ABOUT SPHEREXX.COM® Ad Agency | Software Development

Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software developer and business intelligence provider that has served multiple industries across the US & Canada since 2000. Spherexx has offices in Tulsa OK, providing customized and off-the-shelf software and marketing solutions.

The Spherexx software stack utilizes Spherexx generated data plus API interfaces from a client’s software of choice to bring new efficiencies and minimize friction for our client’s teams and the public interfacing with our client’s brands. Spherexx enhances day-to-day operations by orchestrating & managing the “end-to-end” brand experience for employees and apartment shoppers plus profit optimization for ownership stakeholders. Spherexx leverages a client’s existing business processes with real-time data & BI dashboards for all levels of management. The proprietary tech stack includes: websites content management software, inline website editor, digital asset management storage, form builder, customer relationship management (CRM), document management system, competitor market survey, asset inspection app and revenue management software.

The Spherexx marketing stack begins with brand management, lead management, sales performance training, point of sale analytics, market insights, customer & employee nurturing tools and services. Spherexx offers a full suite of services and software to support clients’ unique business goals and objectives. This suite includes branding, creative, website development, advertising syndication, chatbots, mass message broadcasting, drip campaigns, video production, document management, mobile apps for sales/leasing, help desk, commission tracking, learning management software, competitor marketing analysis, search engine marketing & optimization, PPC, social advertising, touchscreen kiosks, tablet point of sale app, ADA website compliance, privacy compliance and award winning customer support.

Spherexx integrates third-party software and marketing services to super-charge operational and financial efficiency. Clients can customize any workflow to give a competitive edge in the market and greater control of profit margins.