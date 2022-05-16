InfoDine and Live@5 In Person and Online this Week

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, new Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner, new CFO of Hilton Foundation Beth deHamel, new COO at Jafra USA Judith Sanchez Lopez, President of Moorpark College Dr. Julius Sokenu, CFO/COO Dr. Viktor Hayek, Conejo Schools Vanessa Bechtel, Ventura County Community Foundation Regina Birdsell, Center for Nonprofit Management Christine Essel, Southern California Grantmakers Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, St. Joseph Center and Jay Berger from Morris & Berger Frank Watanabe, CEO, Arcutis Biotherapeutics

According to a new study by People Media, people want the choice of attending in person or online gatherings. InfoDine will be held in person, Live@5 online

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In person gatherings are back. And online programs begun during the Covid-19 pandemic continue, using tech developed to make it easier to gather online. But given the options, what should business and civic leaders do? According to a study by People Media Worldwide, people are asking for both. “It’s important to provide options. People want to connect in person but also love the convenience of online gatherings. Do both,” says John Lockhart, CMO at People Media Worldwide and its People Talent Agency division, adding “This week our InfoDine returns live and in person on Wednesday, May 18 featuring Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, new Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner, new CFO of Hilton Foundation Beth deHamel, new COO and CMO at Jafra USA Judith Sanchez Lopez, new President of Moorpark College Dr. Julius Sokenu and new CFO/COO at Conejo Valley School District Dr. Victor Hayek.” Tickets and more information is available at InfoDine Information and Tickets Then online – on Thursday May 19 PeopleMedia.Live’s Live@5 livestreams from 5-6 PM on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter featuring the “Great Nonprofit Talent Search” and nonprofit leaders talk about how tough it is to find talent to work at nonprofits. Featured guests Vanessa Bechtel, President & CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation, Regina Birdsell, President and CEO, Center for Nonprofit Management, Christine Essel, President and CEO, Southern California Grantmakers, Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, President & CEO, St. Joseph Center (one of LA’s largest homeless service providers) and Brenda J. Zamzow, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles sit down for a virtual fireside chat with Jay Berger, headhunter and partner at Morris & Berger. Free to attend and online more information and registration is available here Live@5 Information and FREE Registration Upcoming Live@5 programs in June and July feature “ESG, the SEC and Thee” with Latina venture capitalist Laura Moreno Lucas in the anchor chair and “Summer of Love and Fun” featuring local festival producers.“We’ve always focused on bringing newsmakers together with the people who want to meet them. Direct conversations with information ‘straight from the horses’ mouths’ unfiltered by traditional or social media is what our audiences want,” says Lockhart, Chief Marketing Officer at People Media Worldwide, Inc. and creator of InfoDine, a series of quarterly gatherings featuring “who’s new and who’s news” in Southern California, and Live@5 that features interviews with experts online with anchors such as CNBC’s Jane Wells, Fox News’ Anita Vogel, KABC’s Frank Mottek, and KTLA anchors Sandra Mitchell and Rick Chambers. More information at peopletalentagency.com Co Producers helping to sponsor and produce InfoDine include Dr. Gerhard Apfelthaler, Dean of the School of Management at California Lutheran University, Kathryn Stiles, head of community engagement at Adventist Health’s Simi Valley Hospital, Scott Sanford, Vice President at City National Bank, Nathan Firer, CEO of relationship development software company Megillah, Natalia Staneva, CEO of New West Symphony, and Roya Alt, Executive Director at the California Museum of Art.“Reach and repetition is important in all good communications. That’s why our programs are monthly or quarterly, never ‘one offs.’ And we continue to offer online programming to supplement or fill in for in-person gatherings to expand our audience reach and ensure we can offer frequency no matter what Covid-19 and its new waves of resurgence will do in the future,” says Lockhart.Also is What’s Next – BioMedLey – the biotech industry is booming in Ventura County on the 101 corridor between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. Amgen, now the world’s largest biotech, started here and started it all. BioMedLey features biotech leaders and rising stars gathering quarterly to meet featured guests, accompanied by local musicians. Frank Watanabe, former Amgen executive now CEO of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is featured along with his C suite execs at the next BioMedLey in early July. Hosted by Deloitte, Lockton Insurance, Datasite and Cresa. Learn more at www.biomedley.org Media are invited to attend and cover InfoDine at no charge, or tune in to Live@5. To learn more visit www.peoplemedia.la www.peoplemedia.live and www.peopletalentagency.com

