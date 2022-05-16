Submit Release
Lane Closures on Koontz/Clearview Bridges Over I-580 in Carson City

Carson City, Nev. – Intermittent single lane closures will take place beginning May 16 on the Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive bridges over Interstate 580 in Carson City. 

Periodic single lane closures will take place weekdays between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. May 16-27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the bridges. One lane will remain available over the bridges at all times, with traffic flaggers alternating directions of traffic. 

The maintenance work will provide a smoother bridge surface. Nevada’s bridges were ranked some of the nation’s very best for the previous eight years. This year, American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s (ARTBA) analysis of 2021 U.S. Department of Transportation bridge inventory data (www.artbabridgereport.org) shows Nevada bridges as the nation’s best, tied with Texas and Arizona. 

